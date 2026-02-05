© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
ICE agents can’t make warrantless arrests in Oregon unless there’s a risk of escape, US judge rules

Associated Press | By Claire Rush
Published February 5, 2026 at 6:34 AM PST
Federal immigration officers deploy tear gas and forcibly confront the crowd as hundreds of people, including children and elderly people, protest outside of the ICE building in Portland, Jan. 31, 2026.
Eli Imadali
/
OPB
Federal immigration officers deploy tear gas and forcibly confront the crowd as hundreds of people, including children and elderly people, protest outside of the ICE building in Portland, Jan. 31, 2026.

U.S. immigration agents in Oregon must stop arresting people without warrants unless there’s a likelihood of escape, a federal judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Mustafa Kasubhai issued a preliminary injunction in a proposed class-action lawsuit targeting the Department of Homeland Security’s practice of arresting immigrants they happen to come across while conducting ramped-up enforcement operations — which critics have described as “arrest first, justify later.”

Similar actions, including immigration agents entering private property without a warrant issued by a court, have drawn concern from civil rights groups across the country amid President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

In a memo last week, Todd Lyons, the acting head of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, emphasized that agents should not make an arrest without an administrative arrest warrant issued by a supervisor unless they develop probable cause to believe the person is likely to escape from the scene.

But the judge heard evidence that agents in Oregon have arrested people in immigration sweeps without such warrants or determining escape was likely.

That included testimony from one plaintiff, Victor Cruz Gamez, a 56-year-old grandfather who has been in the U.S. since 1999. He told the court he was arrested and held in an immigration detention facility for three weeks despite having a valid work permit and a pending visa application.

Kasubhai said the actions of agents in Oregon — including drawing guns on people while detaining them for civil immigration violations — have been “violent and brutal,” and he was concerned about the administration denying due process to those swept up in immigration raids.

“Due process calls for those who have great power to exercise great restraint,” he said. “That is the bedrock of a democratic republic founded on this great constitution. I think we’re losing that.”

The nonprofit law firm Innovation Law Lab brought the lawsuit.
