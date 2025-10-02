© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Supreme Court could take up Humboldt County case over civil fines and jury trials

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published October 2, 2025 at 4:30 PM PDT
A woman stands inside her home while looking out of her window with her arms crossed.
Institute for Justice
Humboldt County resident Rhonda Olson is fighting against millions of dollars in fines due to the previous owner of her home's unpermitted construction.

A Supreme Court decision in a Humboldt County case could expand the right to jury trials when fighting fines.

The U.S. Supreme Court could decide as early as October whether to hear a Humboldt County case that challenges cannabis-related fines and seeks to expand the right to a jury trial in civil cases involving local governments.

The petitioners argue that the right to a jury trial, as granted by the U.S. Constitution's Seventh Amendment, should apply in civil cases involving local governments.

They are fighting large fines from Humboldt County for code violations related to illegal cannabis growing, which they say were caused by previous property owners’ actions.

The class-action lawsuit is moving forward in federal court. But the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals didn’t allow a challenge to the fines on Seventh Amendment grounds, citing a precedent set more than 100 years ago.

A petition filed by the Institute for Justice on behalf of the residents aims to change that precedent and expand the right to a jury trial to the local level, a process known as incorporation.

The Supreme Court has already applied most constitutional amendments to the states. In 2019, it incorporated the Eighth Amendment’s protection against excessive fines.

Rob Johnson, an attorney with the Institute for Justice, said a jury trial is important for a fair decision in Humboldt County.

“Rather than getting to present your defense to a jury that is drawn from the community, instead you're actually having to defend yourself before a lawyer, who's employed by the same city that's trying to take your money through these fines,” Johnson said.

His organization claims its clients are facing millions of dollars in fines for allegedly growing cannabis based on county drone and satellite footage.

The Supreme Court has a few options, according to Johnson. It could deny the petition, delay making a decision on whether to hear the case or accept the petition and schedule oral arguments for the case.

Humboldt County has filed a brief asking the court to not consider the petition.

“Whatever the merits of Petitioners’ contention that the Fourteenth Amendment was intended by its framers and ratifiers to impose the Seventh Amendment and its $20 threshold for a jury in a civil case on the 50 states and their myriad local governments, this is not the right time or vehicle to entertain the question,” according to the county’s petition."
Tags
Law and Justice Top StoriesAppfeedCalifornia NewsHumboldt CountycannabisU.S. Supreme Court
Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
See stories by Justin Higginbottom
Federal funding for public radio has been eliminated -- it's now all up to us!
Congress and the President have spoken. While this is a devastating result, JPR's commitment to its mission and values and our resolve to achieve them remain stronger than ever. Together with NPR, we’ll continue to bring you rigorous journalism, local news, courageous storytelling, and inspired music – every day. Help us increase listener support by 25% to make up for lost federal funding.
Contribute Now