Providence says Medford nurses reject contract offer, continuing strike

Hundreds of nurses at Providence Medford have joined bargaining units at seven other facilities across the state in rejecting the latest contract offer by management, according to a Saturday statement by the hospital.

"Providence Medford will explore next steps with federal mediators and the Oregon Nurses Association," according to a hospital statement.

Providence noted Medford emergency physicians and providers voted to ratify their tentative agreement. Those workers were not striking.

Around 5,000 Providence health care workers began an open-ended strike for better wages, benefits and more staffing over three weeks ago. On Tuesday, the Oregon Nurses Association announced they had reached a tentative deal to end the walkout.

But that contract was overwhelmingly rejected by bargaining units over the weekend. According to the ONA, 83% of those participating voted against the contract. Details of the offer were not shared but ONA representatives said in a Friday press conference that the proposed contract didn't go far enough in key areas like guarantees for safe staffing levels.

“ONA frontline nurses have spoken - with a unified voice - and it is clear they are willing to sacrifice more to get the contract they deserve. Nurses know Providence can do better and they are committed to continuing this strike until Providence responds to their demands,” according to a ONA statement.

ONA called on Providence to return to negotiations.

Meanwhile, in-house physicians at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center in Portland voted in favor of a tentative agreement with the hospital.