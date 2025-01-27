Providence Medford nurses enter third week of strike

On Monday, dozens of striking nurses from Providence Medford Medical Center marched from their picket line to the parking lot of a mattress store for encouragement from pro-union speakers including Oregon AFL-CIO President Graham Trainor.

The Oregon Nurses Association has organized around 400 workers at the hospital for the open-ended walkout, part of a statewide strike that includes some 5,000 health care workers, including physicians, at eight hospitals and six clinics.

“You're giving other workers hope,” said Trainor. “If their boss, in whatever sector they're working, is forcing them to check their dignity and respect at the door… they don't have to take it anymore either.”

Oregon’s AFL-CIO, which includes the ONA, represents over 300,000 workers.

In his speech, Trainor put this strike into the context of labor organizing across the state.

“This isn't just a fight about your job or even just this hospital,” said Trainor. “You all are truly helping to transform our health care system.”

Justin Higginbottom / JPR Oregon AFL-CIO President Graham Trainor speaks to striking Providence Medford nurses on Jan. 27, 2025.

After 18 days of striking, a contract for better pay and more staffing at Providence hospitals is still uncertain.

Caroline Allison, a nurse at Providence Medford and a member of ONA’s bargaining team, said Providence refuses to respond to workers’ proposals.

“Is it the economics? Is it staffing? What is it?” said Allison. “We try to move things around, and every time they reply, ‘Nope.’”

In a statement on Monday, Providence Medford said that the current proposals from ONA are not sustainable and that the hospital anticipates a lengthy walkout.

“We will continue to work closely with federal mediators to negotiate with the union, but ultimately, ONA will decide when the strike ends,” according to the statement.

Previously, Chris Pizzi, chief executive for the Providence Southern Oregon Service Area, said his hospital has offered nurses a 20% raise and commitment to increase staffing. Since the strike, Providence hospitals have relied largely on travel nurses to fill positions according to ONA members.

