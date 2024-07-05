Oregon fire apprenticeship program helps attract more diverse firefighter candidates

Fire departments across Oregon are facing staffing shortages as veteran firefighters retire and volunteer numbers drop. But over the last two years, the Oregon Fire Apprenticeship program has been helping departments bring in more candidates from more diverse backgrounds.

Apprentices receive full benefits and a minimum salary of $3,800 per month while they complete their training. The program also covers the cost of the five community college-level classes apprentices are required to take.

“What the apprenticeship does is provide you that security of a paycheck while you’re learning the trade,” said Karl Koenig, president of the Oregon State Fire Fighter’s Council.

Koenig said the program has made the fire service more approachable to candidates who hadn’t considered it as a career option or who couldn’t afford to become an unpaid volunteer.

Ari Bakoss used to work in the tech industry as a product designer. She wasn’t happy working a desk job, especially after her work became fully remote during the pandemic.

She had always been intrigued by the fire service, but with no connections in the industry, making the switch seemed daunting. And with a mortgage and student loans to consider, she didn’t know if she could afford the time commitment of volunteering.

“It definitely felt like, ‘OK… be prepared to set aside four to five years for volunteering and getting to know folks in that industry to really feel like there’s a potential shot at the next hiring circuit,’” Bakoss said.

As an apprentice, Bakoss was able to receive her EMT certification and complete 4,000 hours of on-the-job training with no previous experience.

“They’re really helping you build those bread-and-butter skills foundationally from square one,” she said. “There’s no pretending like you know more than you do. You’re accepted for where you are in the process.”

Bakoss recently completed her apprenticeship and started as a full-time firefighter and EMT at Clackamas Fire last month. She said she loves being out in the community and never quite knowing what each day might bring.

“It’s incredibly satisfying. I never got that level of excitement or purposefulness in my previous job, Bakoss said. “I don’t know what my life would look like right now if this hadn’t happened.”

Candidates can apply for the Oregon Fire Apprenticeship program through participating fire departments.

