© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Labor & Employment

Oregon’s unemployment rate nears pre-pandemic low

KLCC | By Chris M Lehman
Published April 13, 2022 at 2:37 PM PDT
Oregon's unemployment rate fell to 4.2% in November.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC

Oregon’s unemployment rate fell to 3.8% in March. That’s down from 4% in February.

Oregon’s unemployment rate fell to 3.8% in March. That’s down from 4% in February, and it’s the lowest it’s been since March of 2020, just before the pandemic began.

Oregon Employment Department economist Gail Krumenauer said Oregon continues to track closely with national numbers.

“Oregon’s regained about nine out of ten jobs that were lost in the pandemic recession," she said. "That’s similar to the U.S. And our unemployment rate is also tracking closely with the U.S. and nearing record lows.”

The construction and financial services fields gained the most jobs in Oregon in March. The Employment Department says that growth can be tied to the real estate market, which remains strong. The only job sector with a significant job loss in March was professional and business services.

Overall, Oregon’s seasonally adjusted nonfarm payroll employment rose by 5,600 jobs in March, said the Employment Department.

Copyright 2022 KLCC. To see more, visit KLCC.

Tags

Labor & Employment Top StoriesOregon NewsunemploymentAppfeed
Chris M Lehman
Chris Lehman has been reporting on Oregon issues since 2006. He joined the KLCC news department in December, 2018. Chris was born and raised in Pennsylvania, and graduated from Temple University with a degree in journalism. His public broadcasting career includes stops in Louisiana and Illinois. Chris has filed for national programs including “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”
See stories by Chris M Lehman