Katie Campbell
Big money and human health are at stake when it comes to Puget Sound's most lucrative clams and the people charged with protecting them.
Military bases are some of the most violent places around. Some are also keepers of rare habitat for imperiled species. From our series Battle Ready: The Military’s Environmental Legacy In The Northwest.
The detection of Puget Sound's first invasive green crab prompts scientists to mount a counter attack. Now a second crab has been discovered about 30 miles away in Padilla Bay.
Scientists have suspected that warmer waters played a role in the mass die-offs of West Coast starfish. Now they have evidence that it does.
Poachers are illegally harvesting and selling Puget Sound shellfish in back-alley deals. Detectives are on the case, trying to protect natural resources and public health.
After months of research, scientists have identified the pathogen at the heart of the starfish wasting disease that’s been killing starfish by the millions along the Pacific shores of North America.
A deadly disease has been wiping out West Coast starfish for more than a year. One place that has held off the disease the longest is Alaska. Researchers recently traveled there to search for new clues.
The proposed Marine Disease Emergency Act would speed up the process for dedicating federal dollars to the study of sea star wasting syndrome and other marine disease outbreaks.
State fish managers are halting their plans to release juvenile steelhead into Puget Sound rivers this spring. This decision comes in response to a lawsuit filed by wild fish advocates.
Today the Elwha looks like a free-flowing river. Recent storms have submerged the remaining 25 or so feet of the Glines Canyon dam.
Researchers may be just weeks away from identifying what’s killing starfish by the tens of thousands along North America’s Pacific shores.
New details have been released about geoduck shipments that Chinese officials say contained high levels of inorganic arsenic and the toxin that causes paralytic shellfish poisoning, or PSP.