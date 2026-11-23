When most people think of independent music, they usually think of indie rock. Ironically, there was a time when indie music became a genre of its own, reaching such commercial success that its sound became more homogenized and less independent.

Today, independent music is much harder to define and comes from many diverse traditions and influences. This week on Open Air, we're introducing three new-to-us indie artists, each with a distinctly different musical background and perspective.

Shaina Hayes comes from the coastal village of Shigawake in Quebec. She's a singer-songwriter whose music blends the accessibility of pop-folk with the warmth of alt-country. Before releasing her debut album, to coax a waltz, in 2022, Hayes studied agricultural science and spent years working as a farmer.

Now on her third release, Take the Case of the Rose, she's earning praise for her graceful vocals and thoughtful lyrics, which explore growth, love, and the passage of time. If you're wondering, she hasn't left farming behind and still runs a small vegetable farm in Shigawake.

The members of the eclectic Los Angeles duo Haute & Freddy — vocalist Michelle Buzz and multi-instrumentalist Lance Shipp — got their start writing songs for other artists, including Katy Perry, Kylie Minogue, and Britney Spears. When they stepped into the spotlight themselves, they created a very different kind of identity — 18th-century runaway carnival misfits.

Performing in elaborate costumes, Haute & Freddy combine big, '80s-inspired synth-pop with a dose of baroque-style theatrics. We're just getting acquainted with their new release, Big Disgrace, a collection of songs built around infectious new wave hooks and the duo's playfully offbeat sense of theater.

Originally from Walla Walla, Washington and now calling Seattle home, the four members of Chastity Belt have spent over a decade refining their sound. Their adopted hometown was ground zero for the indie rock explosion of the ‘90s, especially the grunge movement, and you can still hear some of that DIY, garage-rock spirit in the band's music.

But with time, Chastity Belt has developed a sound that's more reflective. They've traded some of their earlier irreverent humor for a more introspective approach, with a bittersweet warmth that gives their songs depth. We're spinning their latest release, All My Friends.

Chastity Belt's new song Not Today :

Chastity Belt in a KEXP Live session from 2020:

Join us on Open Air, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., as we explore these independent voices, discover new releases from familiar favorites, and share music from across the musical spectrum.