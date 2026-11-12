Fela Kuti's youngest son, Seun, leads his father's band on new album

Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti, who goes by Seun Kuti, is the youngest son of Afrobeat pioneer/activist Fela Kuti. Born in Nigeria in the 1980s, Seun followed in his father’s footsteps early, joining Fela’s band, Egypt 80, at just nine years old.

Today, Seun is the front man for Egypt 80 advancing his father’s musical and political legacy. His new album, Na Dem, produced by Femi Koleoso of the British jazz collective Ezra Collective, takes on global social and economic issues while giving Afrobeat a contemporary, international edge.

The opening track, Adara, is named for Seun’s daughter. It makes the case that activism isn’t just about the struggles of today, but about the world we leave to the next generation. On Real Life, Kuti channels his anger into a blistering response to inequality, war, racism and poverty. His message is ultimately about keeping sight of what matters most: love, family, spirituality and unity.

That sense of urgency continues on the title track, Na Dem— which is Nigerian Pidgin for “it’s them.” The song takes aim at failed leadership, economic insecurity and the erosion of empathy. It also brings a high-profile international collaborator who's been speaking truth to power for decades into the mix: Tom Morello of Rage Against the Machine, whose unmistakable guitar work adds another dimension to the track.

Na Dem began as a freestyle collaboration between Egypt 80 and Morello at Coachella, eventually spawning a series of viral videos.

But you don't have to get caught up in the politics to appreciate this record. Koleoso’s crisp production brings together Egypt 80’s intricate polyrhythms, propulsive basslines and fiery horn arrangements with contemporary jazz textures and an infectious cross-genre energy. I dare you not to dance.

With Na Dem, Seun Kuti honors his father’s legacy without living in his shadow. By bringing together veteran musicians from Egypt 80 and collaborators from around the world, he delivers a sound that is both rooted in Afrobeat tradition and a vibrant, forward-looking expression of his own 21st century style.

We’ll be unpacking the tunes on Na Dem on Open Air, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on JPR’s Rhythm and News Service.