Local artists represent in the NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest - Part 3

Each year, NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest attracts entries from all aross the country and across genres.

Here's our third and final installment featuring entries from our region that stood out.

He's doesn't currently call Grants Pass home, but he grew up there and returns to play local shows often. Here's Ben Rice and The PDX Hussle.

From Talent, Jeff Kloetzel is well known locally for his folky, acoustic, soulful sound and for working with many of the area's most sought-after players.

From Medford, Stephen Moore is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who plays lots of local stages in the area.

Alice Di Micele is no stranger to us at JPR. Her numerous releases dating back to the '90s occupy a large space in the JPR music library.

It's great to live in a region with so many great musicians. We wish them all luck in the national contest. NPR will reveal the winner on May 13.