© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Local artists represent in the NPR Music Tiny Desk Contest - Part 3

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published April 22, 2026 at 1:45 PM PDT
NPR/JPR
/
NPR/JPR
Tiny Desk Contest logo

Each year, NPR Music's Tiny Desk Contest attracts entries from all aross the country and across genres.

Here's our third and final installment featuring entries from our region that stood out.

He's doesn't currently call Grants Pass home, but he grew up there and returns to play local shows often. Here's Ben Rice and The PDX Hussle.

From Talent, Jeff Kloetzel is well known locally for his folky, acoustic, soulful sound and for working with many of the area's most sought-after players.

From Medford, Stephen Moore is a singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist who plays lots of local stages in the area.

Alice Di Micele is no stranger to us at JPR. Her numerous releases dating back to the '90s occupy a large space in the JPR music library.

It's great to live in a region with so many great musicians. We wish them all luck in the national contest. NPR will reveal the winner on May 13.

Tags
JPR Music JPR Music
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
See stories by Dave Jackson
Still here. Still public. 100% funded by you.
JPR relies entirely on public support. Join the community of JPR supporters today!
Donate