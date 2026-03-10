© 2026 | Jefferson Public Radio
Fresh sounds and classic tracks for Women's History Month

Jefferson Public Radio | By Dave Jackson
Published March 10, 2026 at 4:22 PM PDT
Left to Right: Julia Funk, Grace Inspace, waterbaby
Left to Right: Julia Funk, Grace Inspace, waterbaby

From Sister Rosetta Tharpe, the matriarch of rock 'n' roll, to Joni Mitchell, Aretha Franklin, Dolly Parton, Madonna, Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé, women have shaped our soundscape. For Women's History Month, we're highlighting female artists from the past and the newer artists they've inspired.

I’ve written recently about two albums we’re spinning that are among my current favorites; My World is the Sun, by Dominique Fils-Aimé, and World’s Gone Wrong, the latest from Lucinda Williams. Fils-Aimé blends genres on a deeply personal album reflecting her multi-cultural upbringing. World’s Gone Wrong is a protest album focused on current events with a guitar rock vibe. Both are great examples of the power of women’s music and songwriting.

This week we’ve added some lesser-known, but noteworthy, female artists.

Grace InspaceHeavy Hair (ep). Grace Inspace grew up in California. The synthesizer, programmed drums, and bass in her music give the album a pop feel. Her vocals, writing, and the multi-genre sound offer something a bit different — a sometimes folky flavor, spiced with a pinch of indie grit.

waterbabyMemory of a Blade. Stockholm-born Kendra Egerbladh performs as waterbaby. She got noticed after being featured on tracks by Seinabo Sey and Hannes. Memory of a Blade blends ethereal folk, with elements of pop and R&B.

Julia FunkSoft Spoken. Julia grew up in Southern Oregon and left to study opera and theatre in college. She worked as a performer and director in Seattle, and has recently returned to our region. She’s starred in shows at the Oregon Cabaret Theatre, and Camelot Theatre performing as Joni Mitchell in Spotlight on Joni Mitchell (which she wrote), and Dolly Parton in Spotlight on Trio. Soft Spoken is her debut. It's an album that explores turning self-doubt into self-realization and features Julia's dynamic voice over acoustic guitar-based tracks. The album officially drops on March 20th with a release party at The White Rabbit Clubhouse in Ashland.

Listen to Open Air this month, weekdays 9am-3pm on JPR's Rhythm & News Service, for classic tracks and new music from our favorite female artists.
Dave Jackson
Dave Jackson curates the music on JPR's Rhythm and News Service, manages music staff and hosts Open Air, JPR's hand-picked house blend of music, JPR Live Sessions and Open Air Amplified. The exploration of music has been one of his lifelong passions.
