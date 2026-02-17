Boy Golden returns with “Best of Our Possible Lives”

Winnipeg based singer-songwriter Liam Duncan, best known by the moniker Boy Golden, just released his third full length record, Best of Our Possible Lives, on Six Shooter records.

We first got to know Duncan in 2021 when he released his debut, The Church of Better Daze. From the start, Duncan has focused his music on personal growth as a means to overcome obstacles.

The song Like a Child, addresses navigating the currents of daily life. Duncan explains, “Sometimes you run into rocks. If you hit a rock and get stuck, the river will rush on while you remain in place. To be soft, and vulnerable ‘Like a Child’ is how we flow around the rocks. Eventually, the rocks become smooth and you will forget they were ever there.”

While the lyrics on Best of Our Possible Lives are the focal point, they’re presented over a rootsy blend of folk, country and classic pop. The album was produced by Robbie Lackritz, who has produced fellow Canadians Feist and Bahamas, among others. Joining Duncan on the record is a lineup of in-demand side musicians that includes bassist Pino Palladino.

The events of the last few years, from the pandemic to our current political division, have created an environment ripe for creative expression. Musicians are speaking up. Some with anger, some with sadness, and others with optimism. With its laid-back vibe, Boy Golden's Best of Our Possible Lives is a hopeful response to the challenges of our times that will earn him a growing audience of fans outside of Canada.

