A new jazz album from Flea?

If you look up just about any list of the greatest bass players ever, there are a few names that pop up no matter who compiles the list — Jaco Pastorius, Victor Wooten, John Entwhistle, Paul McCartney. Usually somewhere in the top ten is Flea, bassist and one of the founding members of Red Hot Chili Peppers.

You're less likely to find Flea on a list of jazz trumpeters, but jazz was his first musical love, and trumpet was his first instrument.

Flea is going back to his jazz roots for his upcoming solo album, Honora, named after a beloved family member. On the new album, due out in March, he composed the original tracks and plays both trumpet and bass, surrounded by a crew of sought-after players including saxophonist Josh Johnson, bassist Anna Butterss, guitarist Jeff Parker, and drummer Deantoni Parks. After nearly 50 years in the music business, Flea found himself intimidated by his fellow musicians for the first time, fearing they would see him as a poseur. Long story short, they didn't, instead finding a musician with whom they could find a groove. Not surprisingly for the bassist in a band known for rhythm, the compositions on Honora have rich, complex beats combining percussion and bass with an overall funk vibe.

In addition to the jazz musicians who worked on Honora, Flea got help with lyrics, lead vocals and synthesizers from Thom Yorke of Radiohead on the new single Traffic Lights. Elsewhere on the record, Nick Cave lends a hand.

The album consists of six original songs, and some covers including Funkadelic's Maggot Brain, and one I'm really curious about — Jimmy Webb's Wichita Lineman.

We're looking forward to hearing what this album has in-store for us when it lands in the JPR studio.

Traffic Lights - Featuring Thom Yorke

The first single from Honora, with a language advisory - A Plea

