Recordings: Fall Picks

The Marcus King Band – Darling Blue

The South Carolina-born singer and guitarist was 18 when a YouTube video of him playing at a guitar store went viral. From there, he caught the attention of Warren Haynes of Gov’t Mule who helped promote him, and musician/producer Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys who produced his 2020 album El Dorado and the 2022 follow-up Young Blood. He went on to tour with Phil Lesh and Friends in 2022 and 2023.

His new album, Darling Blue, credited with to The Marcus King Band with members he’s performed with for the better part of a decade, is as close to a country album as he’s released to date. It includes guest appearances with Kaitlin Butts, Jamey Johnson, Noah Cyrus, Billy Strings and Jesse Welles and songs co-written by country singer Hillary Lindsay. It was produced by Grammy winning producer Eddie Spears who has worked with Sierra Ferrell and Zach Bryan. In addition to the electric guitar work we’ve come to expect from King, he also plays acoustic and 12-string guitar, banjo, electric mandolin and bass, showing the depth of a now veteran musician. For fans of his previous work, there is plenty of his signature blues and Southern Soul. Carolina Honey and No Room for Blue, are big band soul/blues tunes that sound like they could be on a Tedeschi Trucks Band album. Levi’s & Goodbyes is a straight up Southern rocker. I see this record further cementing his place in contemporary blues and soul, and attracting new audiences as well.

Buckingham Nicks – Buckingham Nicks

In 1973, Before they joined Fleetwood Mac, Lindsay Buckingham and Stevie Nicks recorded an album of California folk-rock tunes. It was not well received at the time, and until this year, had never been commercially remastered or released in other formats. The original pressing is a valued collectible. In spite of not doing well on the charts, it did catch the attention of Mick Fleetwood (drummer and founder of Fleetwood Mac). He asked Lindsay Buckingham to join Fleetwood Mac, who said he would only do it if Stevie Nicks was invited too. The rest of that story is history. Buckingham and Nicks dramatically changed Fleetwood Mac’s sound in the ‘70s and ‘80s.

I had sort of forgotten about the Buckingham Nicks album but recalled liking it (in retrospect) in the ‘90s. Last year, Andrew Bird and Madison Cunningham reimagined the album, and the songs, though much different, held up to reinterpretation.

Rhino records, just released the remastered original Buckingham Nicks album. If you’re not familiar with it, but are a fan of the Fleetwood Mac self-titled album, and Rumors, it’s a great listen back to what was about to happen to the Fleetwood Mac sound. Originally from Buckingham Nicks, Crystal later appeared on Fleetwood Mac, and others like Crying in the Night, and Don’t Let Me Down Again could have just as easily wound up as Fleetwood Mac songs.

I’m partial to Frozen Love, weighing in at over 7 minutes. It too would have fit on Rumors, or Fleetwood Mac, and gave the band, including sought-after drummer Jim Keltner (Traveling Wilburys among others) a chance to stretch out. It showcases the tight harmonies that Fleetwood Mac was known for, and like so many other of their later songs, it’s about the drama of love. Though it isn’t new music, it’s interesting to go back to the roots of a sound that defined the latter part of the 20th century.

Anna Tivel – Animal Poem

Originally from Washington, now in Portland, Anna Tivel writes like a poet with a philosopher’s approach to observation. Many of her songs are about people in her neighborhood or things she sees on long walks. Animal Poem, her 7th full-length studio album was released on Portland’s Fluff & Gravy records.

The concept of Animal Poem revolves around what it means to be human highlighting the beauty and sadness of everyday life. The title track was inspired after Tivel saw a woman and her child on the side of the road sitting on a milk crate. The woman was looking through her things to find an activity for the child to help pass the time in their unfortunate situation. It ends with the line “you can be someone who loves or you can be somebody else. I tell you kid, the first one is the hardest.” It’s a bleak look at life and our situations, but one that offers hope.

In addition to her in depth lyrics, I’ve always been drawn to her sound. A lot of folk music can be described as “three chords and the truth.” A simple structure as a platform for words of wisdom. While the bones of Tivel’s songs tend to be rather simple, her creative nature goes beyond just her lyrics. Her multi-layered sound incorporates violin, subtle but complex percussion, and distorted keyboards. Recorded live with minimal overdubbing, and arranged pretty much as it was played, her sound has dimension and puts the listener right in the room with the musicians. This, like a lot of her music is best heard when you can set aside the time to absorb it. Hear her latest JPR Live Session at ijpr.org.