Upcoming JPR Live Session | Will Hoge 11/18 @ Noon
Will Hoge is a singer/songwriter who grew up in Tennessee near his current home in Nashville. His new release is Wings on My Shoes.
Will Hoge's two recent albums, Tiny Little Movies released in 2020 and My American Dream released in 2018, are laden with biting political commentary. His new record takes a turn toward the personal and introspective.
In this JPR Live Session — from the JPR Steve Nelson performance studio — Will shares songs from Wings On My Shoes, and connects his music to to his lived experience.