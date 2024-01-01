John Notarianni

John NotarianniOregon Public Broadcasting
-
Oregon is facing a teacher shortage. This program is training the next generation of bilingual and diverse educatorsA program at Western Oregon University is designed to create new opportunities for diverse teachers in Oregon and to get them back into local classrooms.
-
Klamath tribal member Ka’ila Farrell-Smith is one of four contemporary Indigenous artists featured in the new show MESH at the Portland Art Museum. Her works in the exhibition are a part of a series of 27 paintings called Land Back, named after the contemporary movement advocating for Indigenous sovereignty.
-
The Siuslaw Public Library is home to an archive of the reference materials Herbert used to write his science fiction epic
-
Oregon turned to a gamification expert to help boost vaccine numbers. Should more social programs come equipped with prize winnings?
-
As of this week, Oregon has administered one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine. But Governor Brown’s plan designates that grocery workers in Oregon aren’t eligible for vaccination until May 1st.
-
Celebrants crowded Portland, as Trump supporters gathered in Salem.
-
The independent film "Phoenix Oregon" was set in a fictional version of the southern Oregon town. When the Almeda fire nearly burned the city to the ground, the film became a vehicle for recovery efforts.
-
Bunkers which used to store bombs, VX nerve agent and mustard gas could soon be back in local control — and become one of Eastern Oregon's most sought-after redevelopment sites.
-
Every year, gourd enthusiasts gather for the West Coast Giant Pumpkin Regatta, where participants racing across the Tualatin Lake of the Commons in kayaks made of — yes — giant, hollowed pumpkins.
-
The Iraq war is a fading memory for many, but not for Steve Ellis. His daughter Jessica was killed there 10 years ago, working as a medic in the elite 101st Airborne Division.
-
Last summer’s wildfire season is tainting some Oregon wines with the aroma and taste of smoke, even after it’s been fermented and distilled. That’s worrying growers and winemakers here in Oregon.
-
