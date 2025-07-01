Jarrette Werk

Jarrette is a multimedia journalist with experience in digital news, audio reporting and photojournalism. He joined Underscore in June 2022 in partnership with the national Report for America program. Originally from Montana, Jarrette is a proud member of the Aaniiih and Nakoda Tribes of the Fort Belknap Indian Community. He previously served as an associate producer for Nevada Public Radio’s (KNPR) “Native Nevada Podcast,” an eight-part podcast series highlighting the culture, issues and perseverance of the 27 tribal nations in present-day Nevada. He has earned a national Hearst Journalism Award and regional Edward R. Murrow Award for his journalism, along with numerous awards for his reporting and photography from the Indigenous Journalists Association, Report for America and Society of Professional Journalists.