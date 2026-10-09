Medford moves toward taking over former hotel that housed wildfire survivors

The Medford City Council authorized eminent domain proceedings Wednesday to acquire the Loring, a former Ramada Inn that city officials say has become unsafe. Councilors also approved hiring private security to clear and secure the property.

The building previously housed wildfire survivors. The city says it deteriorated under Fortify Holdings' ownership and is now uninhabitable and used by squatters.

City Attorney Eric Mitton said officials would explore other options before pursuing eminent domain, including potential purchases by private buyers. Two real estate agents have contacted him about acquiring the property.

“[Eminent domain] can be used when a parcel is a danger to the health and safety of the community, which I think anyone who’s familiar with the inside of the Loring would agree is factually true right now,” he said. “One of the benefits of this process is that we can take title quickly through the immediate possession process and then litigate the value of the property afterward.”

The city plans to ultimately transfer the property to another owner.

City Councilor Mike Kerlinger said the decision was unfortunate but necessary.

“This situation sucks. There’s no way to automatically make it unsuck,” he said. “I also hope we don’t have to take over a building that’s going to cost more to demolish than it’s worth, but we need to do what’s right to protect the residents around it, the people in the city, the people who are being put in very unsafe situations because it’s there.”

Councilor Nick Card agreed.

"What we cannot go on is the wish and prayer that something happens and this gets turned into something," he said. "This is a hugely blighted property. We must do our duty to the public to bring this under control."

According to meeting materials, the Medford Police Department responded to 58 calls at the Loring from Jan. 8 until Sept. 23 for things like trespassing, suspicious activity, burglary, property damage and domestic disturbances.

On Aug. 31, police found a 35-year-old male deceased at the property.

Councilor Kevin Stine said the city had tried to get Fortify Holdings to address the problems. Meeting materials detail the city's meeting with the property owner, issuing tens of thousands of dollars in fines and warning of potential legal action.

“It’s someone else’s mess, but it would be totally wrong to not use everything within our power to try to clean up this mess,” Stine said.

According to city records, property taxes on the Loring were paid through 2023 but remained unpaid for 2024 and 2025. According to state records, Fortify Holdings is delinquent on its taxes in Beaverton to the tune of more than $450,000.

The Rogue Valley Times reported that Fortify Holdings founder Sean Keys has received more than $70 million in state funds to build housing for wildfire survivors.

Councilors also authorized spending $67,000 Wednesday for private security to board up windows, secure doors, clear the building and provide around-the-clock security for 90 days.

The city plans to hire Invictus Protection Agency, which previously provided security at the property, for the initial contract. Any subsequent contract would go through a competitive process.

Mitton said securing the building before a possible acquisition would help limit the city’s liability.

"If we do end up owning the title to the property through eminent domain, I don't want anyone in the building on day one," he said. "Owning it with dozens and dozens of people inside is a massive liability."