Interim team appointed at Rogue Retreat to manage financial troubles

Rogue Retreat’s board of directors has appointed Bill Ihle as the nonprofit's temporary executive director. Ihle is currently the CEO of Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Southern Oregon.

Rogue Retreat founder Chad McComas was fired in August amidst allegations of conversion therapy at his Medford church and LGBTQ discrimination, both of which were largely disproven in two independent investigations.

In an interview with the Medford Mail Tribune, Ihle said the organization is facing a sizable deficit.

A handful of accounting and planning experts will join Ihle for the next four to six months to help address the short and long-term problems Rogue Retreat is facing.

Kristi Schoenbachler is a Certified Public Accountant and will be joining as the group's CFO. Angela Durant will assist with contract compliance, and is the principal planner for Housing and Community Development at the City of Medford. Sam Engle from AllCare Health will oversee the alignment of current service contracts. And Stewart Parmele, also a CPA, will act as a consultant for Ihle.

The group's previous interim Executive Director, Matt Vorderstrasse, also announced he’ll be leaving at the end of the month for a new position in Coos County.