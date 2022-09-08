© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Housing

Interim team appointed at Rogue Retreat to manage financial troubles

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published September 8, 2022 at 6:54 PM PDT
A man standing on a ladder, holding a large hammer and preparing to swing at a piece of lumber. Many other workers are helping in the background
Rogue Retreat
/
Facebook
Construction of the Hope Village in Medford, which opened in 2017

The Rogue Valley’s largest homeless services provider has named an interim team to take over operations in the face of financial challenges.

Rogue Retreat’s board of directors has appointed Bill Ihle as the nonprofit's temporary executive director. Ihle is currently the CEO of Consumer Credit Counseling Service of Southern Oregon.

Rogue Retreat founder Chad McComas was fired in August amidst allegations of conversion therapy at his Medford church and LGBTQ discrimination, both of which were largely disproven in two independent investigations.

In an interview with the Medford Mail Tribune, Ihle said the organization is facing a sizable deficit.

A handful of accounting and planning experts will join Ihle for the next four to six months to help address the short and long-term problems Rogue Retreat is facing.

Kristi Schoenbachler is a Certified Public Accountant and will be joining as the group's CFO. Angela Durant will assist with contract compliance, and is the principal planner for Housing and Community Development at the City of Medford. Sam Engle from AllCare Health will oversee the alignment of current service contracts. And Stewart Parmele, also a CPA, will act as a consultant for Ihle.

The group's previous interim Executive Director, Matt Vorderstrasse, also announced he’ll be leaving at the end of the month for a new position in Coos County.

Roman Battaglia
After graduating from Oregon State University, Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the west coast.
