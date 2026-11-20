State health officials have confirmed Oregon’s first human case of avian influenza this year in a Morrow County dairy worker.

The person has a mild case involving conjunctivitis and upper respiratory symptoms, officials said, and did not need to go to the hospital.

Avian influenza has been circulating and causing deadly outbreaks among wild waterfowl and domesticated poultry — and sporadic human cases — for decades.

A recent strain of the virus has caused multiple outbreaks among dairy cows in the U.S. and is infecting other mammals. The virus is not deadly in cows, but it affects their mammary glands and udders, causing mastitis.

Avian flu has periodically spilled over into people who have close contact with infected birds and cows, often farm workers. It does not currently have the ability to transmit between humans, and Oregon health officials say the current risk to the public is low.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported 74 confirmed cases of avian flu in humans in the U.S., primarily in people in direct contact with poultry or cows. There have been three reported fatalities, including a farmworker in Washington’s Yakima Valley.

Oregon officials say they were able to quickly detect the Morrow County case and give the person a preventative flu treatment, oseltamivir. The treatment works best when it is administered early in the course of a person’s illness. Health workers also offered the treatment to other members of the infected worker’s household out of an abundance of caution.

Health officials said the case illustrates the value of the state’s ongoing surveillance effort for avian flu.

The Oregon Department of Agriculture tests milk from dairies statewide for avian influenza every week. One of those routine tests flagged the outbreak among dairy cows at the Morrow County farm, the state’s first, earlier this month.

The state agency then placed the farm under quarantine and worked with public health workers to provide personal protective equipment and to spread the word about what symptoms farm workers should be monitoring for and how to report them.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, Oregon’s state epidemiologist, said health workers will likely be working with the farm for at least six more weeks to continue to offer testing and treatment with the goal of catching any more human cases early.

“We don’t want it to be missed and be too far down the road to be able to do anything about it,” he said.

No other dairy herds in Oregon have tested positive for the virus yet in the two weeks since the state first detected the outbreak in Morrow County.

Dr. Ryan Scholz, the state veterinarian for the Oregon Department of Agriculture, said genetic sequencing shows that the outbreak in Oregon is connected to the outbreak in Washington’s Yakima Valley, where dozens of herds have recently tested positive for the virus.

Scholz said there’s no indication of any cattle moving from Yakima to the dairy in Morrow County, leading him to believe it may have traveled across state lines on a person’s muddy boots, a vehicle, or unclean farm equipment.

“Typically that’s how we see this virus move within dairy sheds,” Scholtz said.

According to Scholz, the Morrow County dairy is relatively isolated, which he hopes will reduce the risk of further transmission to other farms in Oregon.

The risk to workers on other farms is relatively low, Scholz said. Still, health officials are encouraging anyone who works with cattle or birds to get their seasonal flu vaccine.

That shot does not protect against avian flu, but it can help reduce the risk of a person getting sick with human influenza viruses and the avian flu virus simultaneously.

Co-infection is a major concern of public health officials and virologists because different flu viruses can swap segments of their genome, and that could in theory provide avian influenza a pathway to becoming transmissible between people.

