Public health officials prepare for fall respiratory illness season

The symptoms of flu, COVID-19 and other respiratory illnesses often overlap, including fever, cough and shortness of breath.

But other symptoms, like aches or difficulty breathing, point more specifically to the flu or COVID-19.

Dr. Bob Dannenhoffer, public health officer for Douglas County, said he’s seeing lots of kids sick with COVID-19 right now.

"In the second week of school, which we're in now, there's plenty of time to go ahead and share, and people share their germs," he said. "So we do see a spike in illness in mid-September."

Dannenhoffer doesn’t think this year will be particularly severe in terms of respiratory illnesses, but he said now is a great time to prepare by getting vaccinated.

Justin Caporusso, public information officer for Trinity County, agreed.

"The yearly, annual flu vaccine really is the best protection against the flu and the serious complications that some can potentially experience," he said, "especially those that are older, those with some chronic conditions [and] young children."

The Food and Drug Administration recently imposed new restrictions on COVID-19 vaccines and eligibility.

Dannenhoffer said there’s been a lack of guidance from the federal government.

"The guidance on RSV and flu is pretty clear, unchanged from previous years," he said. "COVID is totally up in the air, so not exactly clear what they want to do with [the] COVID vaccine."

Dannenhoffer said the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices will meet next week, and he hopes to receive more clarity then.

He also recommends staying home if you’re sick, wearing a mask while you’re recovering and washing your hands thoroughly.

Wildfire smoke is another seasonal respiratory concern, Caporusso said.

"It can affect your health, even if you don't smell it," he said.

Caporusso recommends staying indoors when air quality is poor, using an air purifier, avoiding vacuuming and wearing a mask if you must go outside.

Data from the California Department of Public Health shows far Northern California had a COVID-19 test positivity rate of almost 12% during the week of Aug. 24-30, up more than 2 percentage points from the previous week.

Data from the Oregon Health Authority shows the state had a COVID-19 test positivity rate of 14.4% during that same week, down about 2 percentage points from the previous week.

Dannenhoffer will host a free webinar on respiratory illness season on Sept. 25.