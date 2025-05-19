Oregon overdose deaths have gone down, but they’re still high

In 2024, there were about 80,400 drug overdose deaths in the country — 26.9% fewer than the 110,000 overdose deaths in 2023, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

While strengthened substance use treatment infrastructure, naloxone distribution and education, prevention programs and changes in fentanyl supply are contributing to the decrease in overdose deaths, Oregon’s overdose deaths rates are still too high, Oregon Public Health state epidemiologist Dr. Dean Sidelinger said in a news release.

Substance use and overdose deaths remain a public health crisis in Oregon. The 1,480 overdose deaths in Oregon in 2024 were still more than overdose deaths rates during the pre-pandemic years.

“We must continue to work together to keep people safe and build treatment and recovery support for people struggling with substance use disorder,” Sidelinger said.

The state of Oregon aims to decrease overdose death rates by investing in: