© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
NPR | from Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Asante helping police investigate allegations of deadly infections caused by opioid misuse

Jefferson Public Radio | By Erik Neumann
Published December 31, 2023 at 7:20 PM PST
Erik Neumann
/
JPR
Asante Ashland Community Hospital in Ashland, Ore.

The Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford is working with law enforcement to investigate allegations that misuse of opioids at the hospital resulted in deadly infections.

According to multiple media reports over the weekend, a number of fatalities may have originated at the Asante hospital in Medford. They describe infections that patients acquired when a nurse replaced the opioid painkiller fentanyl with tap water given to patients at the hospital.

According to the Rogue Valley Times, residents of Grants Pass and Klamath Falls were recently notified that deaths of their family members over the last year-and-a-half were the result of infections they acquired during stays at Asante after a nurse replaced fentanyl with non-sterile tap water.

A spokesperson from Asante declined to comment, but provided the following statement: “We were distressed to learn of this issue. We reported it to law enforcement and are working closely with them.”

Medford Police Department spokesperson Lt. Geoff Kirkpatrick confirmed on Sunday that they are investigating the reports. Kirkpatrick did not provide additional information, including details about potential fatalities caused by hospital infections.
Tags
Health and Medicine Oregon NewsRogue Valley NewsAsanteAppfeedTop Stories
Erik Neumann
Erik Neumann is JPR's news director. He earned a master's degree from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism and joined JPR as a reporter in 2019 after working at NPR member station KUER in Salt Lake City.
See stories by Erik Neumann
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now