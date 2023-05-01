© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine

As pollen counts climb, Oregon braces for severe allergy season

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published May 1, 2023 at 3:24 PM PDT
Tree-blossoms-OPB.jpeg
Kristyna Wentz-Graff
/
OPB
Trees in full bloom in Southwest Portland, April 13, 2023.

Experts in Oregon say this spring’s allergy season could be among the worst in the past decade.

Amidst warming temperatures, tree pollen counts in Eugene have reached “very high” levels, according to Oregon Allergy Associates.

Melanie Wayne, a nurse practitioner at OAA, said this year’s unusual weather is responsible.

“The plants are trying to get their genetic material out for pollination," she said. "They're taking advantage of a smaller window of time. And it's much more forceful.”

Wayne says grass pollen will likely emerge later this spring than in previous years. But she said the season could hit hard and fast once it begins.

According to Wayne, the public can protect themselves with sunglasses and masks. And she recommends starting medication regimens early, as some treatments may take time to begin working.

A daily pollen count for Eugene is available online at the OAA website.

Copyright 2023 KLCC. To see more, visit KLCC.

Tags
Health and Medicine Oregon NewsEugene
Nathan Wilk
membership-GIF-A-900x750.gif
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Our Spring Fund Drive is taking place during the month of April.
Contribute Now