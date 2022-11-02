© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine

New dental program bridges gap for Oregon vets without oral health care

KLCC | By Tiffany Eckert
Published November 2, 2022 at 5:39 AM PDT
Those who qualify for the Veteran's Dental Program will begin receiving dental care such as cleanings, fillings, extractions and emergency care starting January 1, 2023.
Quang Tri NGUYEN
/
via Unsplash
Those who qualify for the Veteran's Dental Program will begin receiving dental care such as cleanings, fillings, extractions and emergency care starting January 1, 2023.

On November 1, 2022, veterans who don’t qualify for the Oregon Health Plan can start applying for a state-funded dental program.

The “Veteran Dental Program” is a first in the state and meant to bridge a gap in veterans’ access to oral health care. The dental benefits are separate and distinct from those offered by the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs.

Eligible applicants must meet the definition of a veteran as defined by Oregon statues-except they may still qualify if discharged under honorable or other conditions. Qualifying vets must also be at or below 4 times the federal poverty level.

Jonathan Borber
/
Unsplash

The Veteran Dental Program is administered by the Oregon Health Authority. Those who qualify will begin receiving dental care such as cleanings, fillings and extractions, starting January 1, 2023.

To apply, veterans can visit one.oregon.gov to login or create an account or have an application mailed by calling OHP Customer Service at 1-800-699-9075. Those who need help filling out an application can get it through a network of local certified community partners statewide. You can find a community partner at bit.ly/ohplocalhelp

The Veteran Dental Program was created when Oregon House Bill 4095 passed in the 2022 Legislative Session.

For more information, visit: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/HSD/OHP/Pages/Dental-Programs.aspx.

Copyright 2022 KLCC. To see more, visit KLCC.

Tags
Health and Medicine Top StoriesOregon Newsdental careveteransAppfeed
Tiffany Eckert
Tiffany joined the KLCC News team in 2007. She studied journalism at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has worked in a variety of media including television and daily print news. For KLCC, Tiffany reports on health care, social justice and local/regional news. She has won awards from Oregon Associated Press, PRNDI, and Education Writers Association.
See stories by Tiffany Eckert
Print
Your support is vital to JPR's ability to cover regional issues, and bring you fact-based news.
Contribute Now