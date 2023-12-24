© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Dungeness crab season now underway on most of Oregon’s coast

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published December 24, 2023 at 6:23 AM PST
ODFW

The commercial Dungeness crab season is now underway for part of the Oregon coast. The timing is good for holiday meals.

Crystal Adams, Executive Director of the Oregon Dungeness Crab Commission, said the first pulls of crab were amazing, with high volume. The second pulls were not as bountiful.

She doesn’t expect this season to be as robust as last year’s, which she says was the best in decades. Last year, more than 30,000 pounds of crab were pulled in.

Dungeness crab is usually the biggest single-species fishery for Oregon.

“For the coast, this is the biggest industry that we have,” said Adams. “It raises the most money for the community. Not only does it provide many, many jobs, but it feeds families for the year. Some vessels only do crab, so it’s really important that they have a decent season.”

The Dungeness Crab Commission says the value of the fishery has ranged from $33 million to $74 million in the past ten years.

For many Oregonians, Dungeness crab is a traditional holiday menu item.

“With the exception of just a few seasons, I’ve had crab for Christmas every year my whole life,” Adams said. “It’s a big part of our tradition.”

Adams said there are lots of recipes at the commission’s website. It also includes a list of local businesses that sell Oregon Dungeness crab.

The season opened from Cape Foulweather (north of Newport) south to the California border on Dec. 16. The opening will extend north to Cape Falcon on Dec. 31. The northernmost portion may open by mid-January, depending on the size of the crab.

