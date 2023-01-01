Erin RossOregon Public Broadcasting
-
Strategies that test for COVID-19 and quarantine exposed students have helped keep COVID-19 from spreading in classrooms. But they're also keeping thousands of students at home. There are some ways to fix this.
-
‘I think we have two more months of pain to go through.’
-
Hospitals in some regions are entering “crisis mode”
-
Vaccines are the best way to not die from COVID-19. But if you don't want to get sick or get someone else sick, keep your mask on inside.
-
When the state is reopened, decisions about masks and social distancing restrictions will be made at the county level. Counties will also be responsible for case investigations and contact tracing.
-
Oregon currently plans to lift most restrictions once 70% of the state’s adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. As of Thursday, 67.2% of eligible adults are vaccinated.
-
It’s the biggest shift away from the pandemic’s restrictions yet. But health risks remain for those not yet vaccinated.
-
Hospitalizations and cases are down a little, transmission is down a lot, and infections in schools are disrupting education. Now the state is getting ready to start vaccinating children ages 12-15.
-
Circulating variants, the risk of being half-vaccinated, and why in some counties you can only have six customers in a gym at one time.
-
Oregon's COVID-19 case surge is straining hospital resources, and could trigger new restrictions in a dozen counties.
-
Public health officials are being told Oregon's vaccine doses are stuck in Memphis and likely won't arrive this week.
-
In a letter to Oregon's Vaccine Advisory Committee, Oregon state representatives of color asked them to make decisions about who gets vaccinate first based on "the data of who is most vulnerable because of their occupation and living position.”