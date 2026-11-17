The Curry County Board of Commissioners voted Friday to send a letter urging Congress to make restrictions on new mining claims permanent in parts of southern Oregon.

The Southwestern Oregon Mineral Withdrawal, a federal order, already blocks new mining claims on about 101,000 acres in Curry and Josephine counties through 2036. Sens. Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley introduced the Oregon Recreation Enhancement Act in March 2025 to make those protections permanent, among other measures.

Homeland Nickel’s Red Flat claims lie east of Gold Beach, at the headwaters of Hunter Creek and the North Fork of the Pistol River.

The company says the claims are part of the largest nickel deposit in the lower 48 states.

Homeland Nickel CEO Steve Balch said the company would fight any bill aiming to make the protections permanent.

“That would set a dangerous precedent if they were to take away our claims without compensation,” Balch said. “We’ve spent over $40 million since the claims were first staked in 2007.”

Both the existing withdrawal and the proposed legislation preserve valid existing mining rights. The bill would not automatically stop Homeland Nickel’s Red Flat project, but it would keep the area closed to new mining claims after the current restrictions expire in 2036.

Curry County has limited recourse because the claims are on federal land.

Commissioner Lynn Coker has spoken out against the project. He described potential nickel mining as an “existential crisis” during an October League of Women Voters forum and said the county would need a coordinated effort to stop it.

“It's got to be an all-hands-on-deck effort from the state all the way down to our counties and cities in South Coast Oregon in order to say no to this,” he said.

Kalmiopsis Audubon Society President Ann Vileisis told commissioners the bill was one way to protect the area.

“It's an extra bar that they have to meet," she said. "It requires that the claims that the companies have be proven valid, which means they have to prove profitability.

Vileisis is also the mayor of Port Orford, but spoke to the board as a representative Kalmiopsis Audubon Society.

The Gold Beach City Council also backed permanent protections. Crescent City and the Del Norte County Board of Supervisors have supported similar protections in the past.

All three Curry County commissioners voted to sign the letter at their Friday meeting.

