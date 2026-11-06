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Oregon scores a B in the new "State of the Beach" report

Jefferson Public Radio | By Roman Battaglia
Published November 6, 2026 at 6:29 AM PST
Looking from the dune, a shot down a beach, rocks and driftwood are in the foreground, then sand, then ocean waves. Two people are walking on the beach, there are large outcroppings and a peninsula in the distance.
Oregon State Parks
Cape Lookout beach near Tillamook

The nonprofit Surfrider Foundation has released its annual “State of the Beach” report.

This year’s report focused on emergency structures to protect buildings from coastal erosion. Jetties, sandbags and other coastal armoring can protect buildings, but can amplify beach erosion.

“We see areas like parts of Neskowin or Gleneden Beach, for example, where due to riprap structures, there are parts of the beach that are no longer accessible at high tide and might not be at all in the future," said Taylor Wood, with the Oregon branch of Surfrider.
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Wood said Oregon’s rules about emergency shoreline hardening are better than most other states, including Washington and California. But, she said there are loopholes that allow those emergency structures to become permanent.

“They're written to be a response to an emergency and understood to be just temporary," said Wood. "But we've seen that in every case we looked at, they just then became permanent structures.”

Oregon has had 29 emergency armoring permits in the last 10 years according to the report, and most were issued during a major erosion event in 2021.

Wood said there's concern this winter because of the El Niño that could bring high tides and increased erosion, forcing property owners to get more emergency shoreline hardening.

Oregon is updating its rules around building things on the ocean shore. Wood said she'd like to see the state require landowners to look at alternatives to prevent erosion before building a seawall.
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Environment, Energy and Transportation Top StoriesOregon NewsOregon CoastErosionAppfeed
Roman Battaglia
Roman Battaglia is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Roman came to JPR as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism in 2019. He then joined Delaware Public Media as a Report For America fellow before returning to the JPR newsroom.
See stories by Roman Battaglia
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