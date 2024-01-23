© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Conservation groups seek a permanent flow requirement for the Shasta River

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published January 23, 2024 at 5:07 AM PST
The Shasta River's low flows have harmed salmon.
California Department of Fish and Wildlife
The Shasta River's low flows have harmed salmon.

Groups have filed a legal petition to guarantee a minimum amount of water in the distressed river.

Since 1934, summer flows passing the Shasta River gauge in Yreka have regularly been below California state recommendations for a healthy salmon habitat.

Drought has played a role in those low flows — but so has agriculture.

Cody Phillips is a staff attorney for the California Coastkeeper Alliance, one of the groups behind the petition. He says the amount of Shasta River water used for irrigation is hurting fish.

“Right now, agriculture essentially takes as much water as they want out of the river system with very little regard to any other uses of that river system,” he says.

Phillips notes that healthy flows in the Shasta River will also help the downstream Klamath River, another troubled salmon habitat.

During drought, California’s water board has previously set temporary emergency flow requirements. That’s prohibited farmers and cattle ranchers from pumping water they say is necessary for their businesses.

The petition doesn’t provide specific flow recommendations. But it does provide historic data and scientific studies for the body to consult.

The California State Water Resources Control Board will schedule a hearing within a month to determine whether to consider the petition.
Tags
Environment, Energy and Transportation Top StoriesCalifornia NewsShasta RiversalmonagricultureIrrigation WaterAppfeed
Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
See stories by Justin Higginbottom
Become a Sustainer! Your regular monthly contribution supports JPR's local journalism ... and all our music and cultural programming. Thank you!
Contribute Now