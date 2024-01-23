Conservation groups seek a permanent flow requirement for the Shasta River

Since 1934, summer flows passing the Shasta River gauge in Yreka have regularly been below California state recommendations for a healthy salmon habitat.

Drought has played a role in those low flows — but so has agriculture.

Cody Phillips is a staff attorney for the California Coastkeeper Alliance, one of the groups behind the petition. He says the amount of Shasta River water used for irrigation is hurting fish.

“Right now, agriculture essentially takes as much water as they want out of the river system with very little regard to any other uses of that river system,” he says.

Phillips notes that healthy flows in the Shasta River will also help the downstream Klamath River, another troubled salmon habitat.

During drought, California’s water board has previously set temporary emergency flow requirements. That’s prohibited farmers and cattle ranchers from pumping water they say is necessary for their businesses.

The petition doesn’t provide specific flow recommendations. But it does provide historic data and scientific studies for the body to consult.

The California State Water Resources Control Board will schedule a hearing within a month to determine whether to consider the petition.

