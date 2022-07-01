© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment, Energy and Transportation

Tesla to build electric vehicle supercharger station in Sutherlin

Jefferson Public Radio | By Noah Camuso
Published July 1, 2022 at 11:20 AM PDT
pexels-chad-russell-2480315.jpg
Chad Russell
/
Pexels
Two white and red Tesla charging stations. The planned supercharger stalls in Sutherlin can charge a car up to 200 miles in 15 minutes according to Tesla.

Tesla plans to build an enormous electric vehicle supercharger station off of I-5 in Sutherlin, Oregon.

With a population of just over 8,000, Sutherlin, Oregon, might not seem like the obvious choice for the largest supercharger station outside of California.

“Other than this being the greatest small town in the United States, we happen to be strategically located almost exactly halfway between San Francisco and Seattle,” says Sutherlin City Manager Jerry Gillham.

Gillham explains the station will expose Sutherlin to outsiders who might not otherwise explore the small city. Because of the potential for marketing, the city plans to put up a billboard next to the station advertising its attractions.

The Sutherlin station will have 51 charging stalls. Springfield has the current largest supercharger station in Oregon, with 14.

Tesla says superchargers can charge a car up to 200 miles in 15 minutes. Right now, the chargers are only available for Teslas, but the company is considering a way to make them available to all electric vehicles in select countries.

The station is set to open in 2023, according to Tesla.

Tags

Environment, Energy and Transportation Oregon Newselectric vehiclesTeslaSutherlinRenewable EnergyAppfeed
Noah Camuso
See stories by Noah Camuso