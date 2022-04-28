Film about kids' climate case is coming to Netflix

21 young people suing the federal government over climate change are still waiting to have their day in court. Meanwhile, a documentary about the case is coming to Netflix this Friday, April 29.

“Youth V Gov” , directed by Christi Cooper, tells the story of the teen climate case,

filed in 2015 in Eugene Federal Court. It features the plaintiffs who now range in age from 14 to 26. Eugene native, Kesley Juliana, is named in Juliana V. United States.

The lawsuit seeks to make the government acknowledge its role in perpetuating climate change and to reverse its course so the next generation can have a liveable future.

Settlement negotiations in the case failed last fall. Now, the plaintiffs hope they’ll get to make their constitutional arguments in court.

Copyright 2022 KLCC.

Copyright 2022 KLCC. To see more, visit KLCC.