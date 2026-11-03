Long-time Republican incumbents leading in Jackson County commissioner race

Based on preliminary results, incumbents Rick Dyer and Colleen Roberts are headed towards reelection in the Jackson County Commissioners race.

As of 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Dyer had almost 54% of the votes compared to challenger Democrat Lyndi Reichenbach's nearly 46%.

Roberts had almost 52% of the votes with challenger Isabella Lee Tibbetts receiving about 48%.

The Republican incumbents are on track to head into their fourth terms each on the board.

Reichenbach and Lee Tibbetts campaigned on the theme that the county needs new leadership. They said the county’s financial stability should translate into more investment in community needs.

Roberts and Dyer campaigned on their experience and fiscal records, offering voters a choice between continuity and new leadership.

Dyer previously worked in the automotive industry and ran a general contracting company, while Roberts is a former small business owner who ran a bakery for over 20 years.

Reichenbach retired from a career in Silicon Valley's tech industry.

Lee Tibbetts, nominated by both the Working Families Party and Democratic Party, is a stay-at-home mom with experience as a community organizer, nonprofit development associate and volunteer.