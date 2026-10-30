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Jackson County grand jury says Ashland officer was justified in shooting suspect

Jefferson Public Radio | By Justin Higginbottom
Published October 30, 2026 at 4:19 PM PDT
A man sweeps a sidewalk in front of a business missing its store-front window.
Justin Higginbottom
/
JPR News
A worker sweeps broken glass in front of A Street Print and Parcel in Ashland following an officer-involved shooting on Oct. 26, 2026.

The shooting occurred at the site of vandalized businesses.

A Jackson County grand jury has found Ashland Police Department officer Alex Vela was justified in using deadly force against 36-year-old Phillip Battaglia. Vela shot and wounded Battaglia on Oct. 26.

Officers encountered a knife-wielding Battaglia after responding to a business alarm near downtown Ashland early Monday morning. Police allege Battaglia broke several storefront windows in the area.

When officers arrived, Battaglia shouted, “I’m going to kill you,” according to the grand jury report. Vela shot Battaglia twice in the leg after the suspect approached the officer, ignoring commands to drop his knife.

The report said Battaglia then tried to stab another officer as he passed to assist Vela.

Vela reported he recognized Battaglia from previous encounters.

Battaglia told officers he was on a “suicide mission” and broke the business windows to attract police, according to the report.

The grand jury heard testimony from witnesses and reviewed bodycam footage and surveillance video.

Battaglia is recovering in a hospital before transfer to the Jackson County jail.

The grand jury has indicted him on counts of unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief and menacing. His bail has been set at $150,000.
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Justin Higginbottom
Justin Higginbottom is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. He's worked in print and radio journalism in Utah as well as abroad with stints in Southeast Asia and the Middle East. He spent a year reporting on the Myanmar civil war and has contributed to NPR, CNBC and Deutsche Welle (Germany’s public media organization).
See stories by Justin Higginbottom
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