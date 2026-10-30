Jackson County grand jury says Ashland officer was justified in shooting suspect

A Jackson County grand jury has found Ashland Police Department officer Alex Vela was justified in using deadly force against 36-year-old Phillip Battaglia. Vela shot and wounded Battaglia on Oct. 26.

Officers encountered a knife-wielding Battaglia after responding to a business alarm near downtown Ashland early Monday morning. Police allege Battaglia broke several storefront windows in the area.

When officers arrived, Battaglia shouted, “I’m going to kill you,” according to the grand jury report. Vela shot Battaglia twice in the leg after the suspect approached the officer, ignoring commands to drop his knife.

The report said Battaglia then tried to stab another officer as he passed to assist Vela.

Vela reported he recognized Battaglia from previous encounters.

Battaglia told officers he was on a “suicide mission” and broke the business windows to attract police, according to the report.

The grand jury heard testimony from witnesses and reviewed bodycam footage and surveillance video.

Battaglia is recovering in a hospital before transfer to the Jackson County jail.

The grand jury has indicted him on counts of unlawful use of a weapon, criminal mischief and menacing. His bail has been set at $150,000.