Election 2026 - Oregon
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Oregon Secretary of State Tobias Read talks elections at virtual town hall ahead of primary.
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Appealing to voters’ anxieties about the soaring cost of living is central to Democrats’ messaging in their hopes of big wins in this year’s midterm elections. In Oregon, a question on the primary ballot is complicating that strategy.
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Two Republicans are challenging Rep. Cliff Bentz in Oregon’s 2nd Congressional District primary, focusing on affordability, rural issues and voter outreach.
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Five Democratic Party candidates are running in May’s state Senate District 3 primary. They seek to tackle issues from healthcare to affordability in Salem.
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But Bethell is certain she could run the state better than the other GOP candidates and square off with Democrat Gov. Tina Kotek
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The former Trail Blazer is running for governor again a decade and a half after losing to John Kitzhaber.
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The two-term state representative scored a stunning victory last year. Can he stage a repeat?
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The frontrunner in the Republican race for governor argues she’s the clear choice to take on Gov. Tina Kotek in November.
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A May ballot measure asks Rogue Valley voters to renew a transit levy that funds bus service and could help restore routes that were lost after federal funding cuts.
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The tax-raising measure’s low profile this election season belies a years-long political drama. Here's a rundown.