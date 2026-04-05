Election 2026 - California
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On zoning, permitting, fees and NIMBY obstruction, the top candidates vying to become California’s next governor all say the state needs to make it easier to build more homes.
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Whoever takes the mantle as California’s next governor will face an immediate test as they try to solve the crisis of homelessness on the streets.
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Shasta County voters will consider a ballot measure that faced legal challenges before the primary election.
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In a chaotic debate Tuesday night in Pomona, Democrats targeted Steyer and Becerra and everyone sought a breakout moment. No one broke out of the pack.
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San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan dominated fellow Democrats in fundraising, bringing in $13 million. Katie Porter raised $2.8 million, Xavier Becerra brought in $1 million, Antonio Villaraigosa raised $707,000 and Tony Thurmond raised just $62,000.
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Even after Rep. Eric Swalwell’s swift and sudden exit, the race for governor is still frustratingly murky on the Democratic side, with seven major candidates splitting the vote. As party faithful hope for divine intervention, heavyweights like the speaker emerita and the current governor refuse to weigh in.
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Legislative Democrats on the Assembly Elections Committee advanced a bill on Wednesday aimed at keeping armed officers away from polling places and daycare facilities.
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The Democratic race for governor remains a toss-up, with Tom Steyer and Katie Porter most likely to benefit from Rep. Eric Swalwell’s withdrawal.
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Swalwell said he would step down from the office he’s held since 2013 but continued to deny the allegations against him by four separate women.
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The California Republican Party failed to endorse a candidate for governor, demonstrating that Trump’s influence only goes so far in California, even among his party’s most faithful.