Need a free monthly book for your Oregon child under 5? A new state law guarantees it

When her son began receiving free books in the mail at his grandmother’s Washington house, Claire Catt jumped into action.

A mother of two “program graduates” from a program which now provides free books every month to children under the age of 5 in states across the country, Catt began pulling volunteers together in 2018. She wanted to see the program come to life in Oregon, setting an initial goal of enrolling 500 kids.

“We’re currently serving 1,500 kiddos just in our small rural county,” Catt, the executive director of United Way of Northwest Oregon and a former leader of United Way of Columbia County, told the Capital Chronicle. “Add the joy of not just getting a book, but having it addressed to you and checking the mailbox, I think that practice was really good.”

Stories like Catt’s fueled the state-backed development of Oregon’s version of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program. The initiative, named after the famous country singer, has already given free books to about 35% of Oregon children younger than 5. Since 1995, it has worked across the United States by delivering books to their doorsteps, and it received nearly $2 million in 2023 from Oregon legislators.

On Thursday, Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill officially codifying the program into state law, surrounded by local and national advocates for the program and families with their kids. She joined them at the newly opened Gresham-based East County Library with first lady Aimee Kotek Wilson, who narrated a children’s book to the kids in attendance.

“Can everyone raise their hand if they love books? That’s amazing. Look at all those hands,” said Rep. Jules Walters, D-West Linn. “Well, today is your lucky day, because we just made a law that says every baby and every kid in Oregon, from the day they’re born until they turn five, gets a brand new book delivered right to their front door every single month for free.”

The program’s development comes as Oregon continues to struggle with literacy rates, with test scores for fourth graders taking reading assessments ranking at some of the lowest levels in the nation. Kotek on Thursday framed the program as part of a broader push to support young Oregonians, recalling how she had just finished reading the fantasy novel “The Everlasting” by American writer Alix Harrow. She said Oregon will continue to support the program “into the future.”

“Literacy is so important,” she said. “It’s about the children, it is about their future, it’s about economic opportunity, it’s about learning, it’s about imagination, it’s about inspiring each of us to think about where the future will take us.”

The program has continued to rapidly expand in the state, with 4 million books mailed out in total as of this February, according to Laurie McNichols, Oregon’s statewide director of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. She said that she expects that number to reach 5 million by 2027 due to partnerships with Oregon officials, pointing to a story a mother shared about the impact of the library program on her family relationships.

“The books arriving each month not only make her daughter feel incredibly special, but they also remind her, they remind mom, to make time to read together,” McNichols said.

Catt, meanwhile, sat as the governor spoke alongside her 10-year-old and 6-year-old. She calls her kids “program graduates” as they have now aged out of eligibility.

Along with providing books for her kids, the program helped Catt. A book they have includes parenting strategies for literacy, and that information allowed her to more effectively read and communicate with children, she said.

“It’s not just reading,” she said. “There’s so many other ways to experience a book.”

How to sign up for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library

Oregonians with young children can visit the Dolly Parton Imagination Library website and enter their ZIP code, city, county and state to sign up to receive free books.

