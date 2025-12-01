Oregon's small school districts often have more inexperienced teachers

Just over a fifth of Oregon teachers last year had been on the job for three years or less, according to recent data from the Oregon Department of Education.

But for districts whose faculty count puts them in the bottom half of schools, that percentage was often higher.

Of the districts that employ below the state median 51 teachers, 66% had above-average numbers of inexperienced teachers.

Among the districts with the highest rate of teachers with three years or less of experience is Oakridge School District in eastern Lane County, where 54% of teachers were early-career. That's the sixth highest percentage of any district in Oregon. The district saw a large amount of turnover in recent years, which coincided with turmoil in the district regarding its response to COVID-era education.

"Prior to me there had been three principals in three years," said current Oakridge Superintendent Dave McGrath, who came to the district in 2022 as a high school principal. "There was quite a bit of turnover. It was very chaotic in the school when I first started."

McGrath said the district had to recover from that high turnover. And so it started recruiting more, including in places such as University of Oregon career fairs.

He said recent college graduates would often prefer to work in a city, so they anticipate short stays in places like Oakridge. But some opt to stay, like he did.

"When I started teaching, I took a job late in the year (thinking that) I'm going to be here for one year and (then) I'm out of this little town into a real school," said McGrath. "I stayed there nine years. In my entire career, all but one district has been like this, less than 1,000 kids."

The district has seen improved metrics since 2022 , though it still lags state averages in most categories.

Regular attendance is up to 61.9%, 9th graders who are on track to graduate is up to 73.7%, 3rd graders who meet or exceed English language proficiency standards is up to 34.2% and 8th graders who meet or exceed math proficiency standards is up to 24.7%.

McGrath said he appreciates the energy and flexible thinking of young teachers, and finds they are more up-to-date on the latest education practices.

