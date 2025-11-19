© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Oregon colleges say no to Trump administration higher ed compact

Oregon Public Broadcasting | By Tiffany Camhi
Published November 19, 2025 at 6:52 AM PST
Portland State University is among a growing list of schools across the nation who say they will not sign a federal higher education compact that does not align with their institutional values.
Anna Lueck
/
OPB
Portland State University is among a growing list of schools across the nation who say they will not sign a federal higher education compact that does not align with their institutional values.

Higher education advocates say the compact equates to a loyalty oath and infringes on the academic freedoms that are inherent to many universities' missions.

The deadline to sign on to President Donald Trump’s higher education compact is quickly approaching. Colleges and universities throughout the U.S. have until this Friday to make a decision on the agreement.

So far, none of Oregon’s higher education institutions have publicly signed on.

The U.S. Department of Education’s “Compact for Academic Excellence in Higher Education” is among the agency’s latest tools to bend the nation’s universities toward the Trump administration’s vision for higher ed.

The proposal lays out certain provisions schools must adhere to, including new admissions requirements, revised campus free speech policies and changes to faculty hiring. The compact doesn’t explicitly state what universities would get out of the arrangement, but it alludes to several “federal benefits” such as student loan access, research funding, approval of student and faculty visas and tax advantages.

In an OPB query regarding the compact, nearly all of the state’s public universities either said they had not been contacted by the federal government about it or that they did not plan to sign it.

“While Portland State has not been asked to sign this compact, our commitment to equity, inclusion and academic freedom is unwavering,” wrote PSU spokesperson Katy Swordfisk, in an emailed statement. “We will not endorse any measure that contradicts our core values or hinders our work to build a campus where every student and employee can thrive.”

The Education Department first sent the document to nine universities on Oct. 1, asking for feedback by Oct. 20. None of the universities initially invited are located in the Pacific Northwest. After a tepid response from the first set of institutions, the agency opened up the invitation to any college in the nation. Of the nearly 6,000 institutions in the U.S., just three have indicated interest in joining the compact.

Higher education advocacy groups immediately pegged the proposal as a thinly veiled bribe, offering preferential treatment to schools willing to comply with the administration’s priorities.

The American Association of Colleges and Universities said its member schools welcome “reform” and “legitimate oversight.” But it said this compact “is not constructive engagement.”

“University presidents cannot bargain with the essential freedom of colleges and universities to determine whom to admit and what is taught, how, and by whom,” said AAC&U in a statement last month. “They cannot trade academic freedom for federal funding — and should not be asked to do so.”

The presidents of Portland State, Reed College and Willamette University all signed onto the AAC&U statement.

Higher education institutionResponse to OPB
Portland State UniversityStated they will not sign Trump’s compact and signed AAC&U letter condemning compact
Eastern Oregon UniversityStated they will not sign Trump’s compact
Pacific UniversityStated they will not sign Trump’s compact
University of PortlandStated they will not sign Trump’s compact
Reed CollegeNo response, signed AAC&U letter condemning compact
Willamette UniversityNo response, signed AAC&U letter condemning compact
Oregon State UniversitySaid not contacted by federal administration
University of OregonSaid not contacted by federal administration
Oregon Health & Science UniversitySaid not contacted by federal administration
Western Oregon UniversitySaid “there’s no discussion” about the compact
Southern Oregon UniversitySaid they’re monitoring the situation
Oregon Institute of TechnologyNo response
Lewis & Clark CollegeNo response
Linfield UniversityNo response
Warner Pacific UniversityNo response
George Fox UniversityNo response
Bushnell UniversityNo response

Some criteria in the compact already align with the mission and values of many higher education institutions. But compromising institutional autonomy is a non-starter for many schools.

“The University of Portland already abides by some conditions set forth in the compact,” said UP spokesperson Dan Christopherson in an email to OPB. “Nevertheless, the University is not in a position at this time to sign the compact given our commitment to functioning as an independent, private Catholic institution.”

Perhaps an even bigger impediment for Oregon’s public universities is the compact’s “financial responsibility” provision, which calls for signatories to freeze tuition rates for five years. The state’s public universities have consistently raised tuition every year for the past decade to keep up with increasing personnel costs, inflation and decreased state investment in higher education.

“That’s the one issue that they kind of got right,” said Bonnie Mann, a faculty union leader with United Academics of the University of Oregon. “It shows that they at least are paying attention to this problem of massive student debt. But they don’t really offer a solution.”

In response to the federal proposal, UAUO has created their own agreement. Called the “Oregon Compact on Higher Education,” the document calls on the academic community to preserve, protect and defend institutions.

“We recognized the Trump compact as a loyalty oath for higher education institutions, sort of a way to create loyalty to a leader,” Mann said. “But we’re supposed to be loyal to a sense of education for the common good.”
