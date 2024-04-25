Cal Poly Humboldt protests stretch through fourth day

Protesters are calling for an academic boycott with Israeli universities and for Cal Poly Humboldt to divest from companies connected to the occupation of Palestine, among other things. Similar protests have occurred in the last week at universities including Columbia, NYU and Yale.

Protesters’ energy hasn’t waned since the Siemens Hall and Nelson Hall East occupation began on Monday. What some are calling an aggressive response from police has only heightened tensions, leaving many demonstrators anxious for their safety as they wait out their demands.

“There's definitely concern for safety. The first night was insane. I've never seen anything like it, and it was so unprecedented,” said Savana Robinson, a student journalist with Cal Poly Humboldt’s newspaper The Lumberjack, who has been covering the protest.

During a Zoom meeting with university administration on Wednesday, faculty members expressed concerns about student safety and some acknowledged support for student grievances.

Robinson said misinformation among the demonstrators has fueled apprehension and mistrust.

"Last night, there was a rumor that there were cops in the basement of the library and that they were going to come out at three or four in the morning. The same thing happened the night before," Robinson said.

As the protest stretches through a fourth day, the university administration is grappling with the logistical challenges posed by the prolonged demonstration.

In an email update on Thursday, the university responded to the evolving situation by beginning to explore various contingency plans, including the possibility of extending the campus closure beyond the weekend and switching to remote operation.