Cal Poly Humboldt campus closed through Wednesday amidst ongoing pro-Palestine protest

The students have been occupying Siemens Hall, barricading the entrances with furniture. According to the university, at least three students were arrested on Monday night. The university campus is closed through Wednesday and other buildings are locked down.

According to the group Humboldt for Palestine, the collective of students are demanding transparency regarding the university’s investments, a complete divestment of Israeli-linked companies, cutting ties with all Israeli universities, charges dropped against the student protesters and an immediate ceasefire and end to occupation in Palestine.

The university and protesters did not respond to requests for an interview. On Tuesday the university said a number of students had also occupied a second building in the area, though they did not identify its location.

"The university is concerned about the safety of the students who remain in the building, and has been asking the students to remain open to dialogue around a peaceful resolution," a spokesperson for Cal Poly Humboldt said in a statement.

The Cal Poly Humboldt Foundation's financial website includes investment performance reports which details information about the funds it's invested in, but information about ties to Israel not easily accessible. The foundation's largest holding from it's 2023 report, the Sustainable Growth Fund by Brown Advisory, lists a $136 million investment in U.S. based Airbnb as of the end of March.

That company was part of a 2020 list by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights of businesses with ties to Israeli settlements in occupied Palestinian territory. According to Airbnb's website, the company still maintains listings in Israeli-occupied West Bank settlements.

Students at other universities including Columbia, NYU and Yale have held similar protests in the last week, demanding similar actions.