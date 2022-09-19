© 2022 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
KSOR Header background image 1
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

Medford parents speak out against hiring of non-binary teacher

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published September 19, 2022 at 4:36 PM PDT
north_medford_high.jpg
KSOR
/
Medford School Board meetings take place at the North Medford High School commons.

A handful of parents spoke out during the public comment period at the district school board meeting on Thursday.

The unnamed teacher has been hired to teach first grade at Griffin Creek Elementary School, according to the Mail Tribune.

"First graders are very early in their development, and I believe that exposure to the complexity of preferred pronouns and gender roles is not appropriate for this age group," parent Tanner Farrington said at the meeting. "It naturally raises questions and encourages conversations on the topic, and many parents want these conversations to be had at home and not at school."

He suggested that non-binary teachers should be moved to teaching only at higher grade levels.

Resident Kathy Hischar said she was concerned for her grandchildren in the district.

"I do not believe that introducing the term 'non-binary' to 6-year-olds is what learning is about," she said.

At the outset of the meeting, Board Chair Suzanne Messer said attendees could not comment on specific personal matters.

“I see that there are several people that have signed up to provide comment regarding a classroom teacher at Griffin Creek Elementary," she said. "The board is aware that there is an ongoing discussion of that matter with district administrators, parents and other community members. However, board policy BDDH prohibits the board from taking public comment on specific personal matters, including identifying details and names.”

A representative for the Medford School District said she could not discuss personnel matters but wrote that "We are not permitted to ask about nor comment on the gender identity of our staff. Regarding feedback from board meetings, our Board always listens to or reads all public comment carefully and depending on the topic, may refer the comment to District staff for further investigation and discussion as to any potential changes to policy or procedures."

A statement released by the Medford School District said that according to school board policy and state and federal law, “we do not discriminate for any reason, ever.”

Tags
Education AppfeedTop StoriesMedfordGender identity
Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media. Jane recently earned her Master's in Journalism from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
See stories by Jane Vaughan