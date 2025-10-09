Ashland plans practice wildfire evacuation drill for Saturday

Participants must sign up in advance on the city’s website. At 9:30 a.m., the city will send mobile alerts to registered participants, directing them to evacuate to the Ashland Municipal Airport at 403 Dead Indian Memorial Road. The drill will conclude at 11:30 a.m.

"This drill is not just about personal safety, it’s about community resilience. Every household that participates strengthens Ashland’s collective preparedness," the website reads. "When the next wildfire comes, fear can be replaced with confidence and confusion with clear action. Preparing now protects the people and places we love most."

This event is only a drill and not a real wildfire evacuation.

Residents with questions can email Ashland's Emergency Management Coordinator, Kelly Burns, at kelly.burns@ashlandoregon.gov.