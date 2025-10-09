© 2025 | Jefferson Public Radio
Ashland plans practice wildfire evacuation drill for Saturday

Jefferson Public Radio | By Jane Vaughan
Published October 9, 2025 at 6:36 AM PDT
The Ashland plaza in 2023. The small town is known primarily for the Oregon Shakespeare Festival and Southern Oregon University. TwinRay coming to Ashland a few years ago has stirred conversation.
Roman Battaglia
/
JPR
Downtown Ashland, across from Ashland Plaza.

Ashland is holding a wildfire evacuation drill for people and businesses to rehearse what they would do in a real evacuation, from gathering their belongings to practicing their evacuation route.

Participants must sign up in advance on the city’s website. At 9:30 a.m., the city will send mobile alerts to registered participants, directing them to evacuate to the Ashland Municipal Airport at 403 Dead Indian Memorial Road. The drill will conclude at 11:30 a.m.

"This drill is not just about personal safety, it’s about community resilience. Every household that participates strengthens Ashland’s collective preparedness," the website reads. "When the next wildfire comes, fear can be replaced with confidence and confusion with clear action. Preparing now protects the people and places we love most."

This event is only a drill and not a real wildfire evacuation.

Residents with questions can email Ashland's Emergency Management Coordinator, Kelly Burns, at kelly.burns@ashlandoregon.gov.

Disasters and Accidents Top StoriesOregon NewsWildfireRogue Valley NewsAshlandAppfeed
Jane Vaughan
Jane Vaughan is a regional reporter for Jefferson Public Radio. Jane began her journalism career as a reporter for a community newspaper in Portland, Maine. She's been a producer at New Hampshire Public Radio and worked on WNYC's On The Media.
