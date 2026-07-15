YOUTH ARTS CAMP - A Free Day Camp in Coos Bay August 24-27

Skilled instruction in traditional crafts, music, song, and dance is available to area youth at a special day camp in August. The Folk Arts Youth Camp, a popular day camp for children ages 8-12, is offering a special session in August, from Monday, August 24 through Thursday, August 27. Thanks to generous grants from the Ford Family Foundation, and the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation, tuition is free for this screen-free, enriching, activity-centered camp.

Highly trained volunteers from the South Coast Folk Society will provide instruction in a wide variety of traditional arts. Camp objectives are to enrich the lives of children through active involvement, and exposure to traditional music, song, dance, arts and crafts from America and around the world. We will provide a safe, loving, nurturing and accepting environment for learning, and a joyful community atmosphere.

Space is limited at the August’s Folk Arts Camp to just 24 campers. The camp is located in Empire at the newly remodeled Salvation Army Community Activity Center, 1155 Flanagan. This spacious facility is ideal for creative activities. Camp hours are 9:00am to 3:00 pm every day, Monday through Thursday, August 24-27. Lunch and snacks will be provided.

To learn more about this exciting youth camp, call Sharon Rogers at 541-501-2254, or Paul Poresky at 541-404-8267. Information and registration material available at the Folk Society web site, southcoastfolksociety.com. Click on the “Folk Arts Youth Camp” link at the top of the page.