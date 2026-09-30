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Ying Quartet Concert & Conversation

Ying Quartet Concert & Conversation

The new Eureka Chamber Music Series season opens with the legendary Ying Quartet, the Grammy Award-winning string quartet-in-residence at the Eastman School of Music in Rochester, New York. They will perform a casual Concert and Conversation featuring Benjamin Britten's "String Quartet No. 2 in C major, Op. 36," written in 1945, the same year that the composer premiered his famous opera "Peter Grimes." The hour-long event will include an insightful dialogue between the artists and the audience, moderated as always by ECMS artistic director Tom Stone. Season Tickets and single concert tickets are on sale now!

Lutheran Church of Arcata
$20 General, $5 Students
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Eureka Chamber Music Series
707-273-6975
admin@eurekachambermusic.org
https://www.eurekachambermusic.org/
Lutheran Church of Arcata
151 East 16th Street
Arcata, California
7074432484
FStover@protonmail.com
https://chamberplayersredwoods.org/