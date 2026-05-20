Y'Art Sale Donation Time! *July and August*

Accepting Y’art Sale Donations: JULY AND AUGUST only

2nd Annual Y’art Sale! Our annual fundraising party for our children and community art programs

Downsizing? Art in your Attic?

Do you have some Pre-Loved art that needs a new home?

We have a solution for you!

On September 19th, Art Presence will be having a fundraising Y’art Sale.

We need your art donations now!

To have your donated art included in this sale, please bring the items to the Art Presence gallery (Wednesday thru Sunday Noon to 5pm) starting July 1st and ending on August 30th.

Or, email gallery@art-presence.org to arrange for pick up.

Your support is greatly appreciated!

Art Presence, Inc. is a non-profit 501(c)3 corporation with a Federal ID #93-0665588.

All donations are tax deductible