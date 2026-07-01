Yagody: An Internationally Touring Ukrainian Folk Band!

Yagody is a Ukrainian theater and music group performing in the genre of "ethno-drama" and theatrical performance.

YAGÓDY (meaning "Berries") are one of the most electrifying Ukrainian folk acts on the international stage today. Founded in Lviv by Zoryana Dybovska, the ensemble is rooted in Ukrainian and Balkan musical traditions, bringing a modern and gripping sound through theatrical singers supported by drums, percussion, guitar, bass, and accordion.

Pioneers of the genre they call "ethno-drama,"Yagódy enrich every performance with theatrical elements - intricate costumes, masks, and storytelling - to create a powerful and unforgettable live experience. Their original song “Tsunamia" earned them fifth place out of 37 entries as they represented Ukraine in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest, a breakthrough moment that brought their singular sound to a global audience of millions.

Audiences leave Yagódy concerts with full hearts. The music is built on pure emotion, and linguistic barriers simply melt away. Pulsating Balkan rhythms and soaring Ukrainian vocals make every show an experience, whether the band is reinterpreting a generations-old folk tune or emotionally honoring those defending Ukraine. They actively tour Europe and organize charity concerts abroad including the US and Canada.