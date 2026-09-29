Writing Nature Workshop: Soundscapes - Tuning Out to Tune in

Join Mount Shasta Bioregional Ecology Center (MSBEC) and The Field Writing Institute for a nature writing workshop exploring soundscapes. Workshop leaders Evonne Ellis, MFA in Creative Writing, and MSBEC’s Community Education Coordinator, Kayla Marie, will guide us through writing prompts that will remind us how to listen with all of our senses, including our hearts. We will listen to the natural sounds around us and also within ourselves. As always, we will have time to reflect and share as a community. No writing experience necessary! All ages are welcome at this event.

Register here: https://mountshastaecology.charityproud.org/EventRegistration/Index/29371

