WomanKind Biennial Contemporary Art Exhibition & Activation Period Poverty Presentation with JCLS librarian Jody Flemming

The 2026 WomanKind Biennial, on view September 18 through October 30, brings together 25 local women artists, nonprofit organizations, women-owned and local businesses, and Jackson County Library Services for a community-based contemporary art project connecting visual art with women's causes, cultural exchange and direct community action.

Public is welcome to join for the Period Poverty Presentation with JCLS librarian Jody Flemming from 1-3pm on October 17th, 2026.

The public is encouraged to bring period products for the domestic violence shelter and nonperishable food for the ACCESS food drive. Period-product donations will become part of an evolving sculptural installation during the exhibition and will ultimately be donated to the shelter through Women Entrepreneurs of Southern Oregon (WESO).