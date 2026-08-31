WomanKind Biennial Contemporary Art Exhibition & Activation Artist & Sponsor Panel Discussion

The 2026 WomanKind Biennial, on view September 18 through October 30, brings together 25 local women artists, nonprofit organizations, women-owned and local businesses, and Jackson County Library Services for a community-based contemporary art project connecting visual art with women's causes, cultural exchange and direct community action.

Public is welcome to join for the artist & sponsor panel discussion from 1-3pm on September 26th, 2026.

The public is encouraged to bring period products for the domestic violence shelter and nonperishable food for the ACCESS food drive. Period-product donations will become part of an evolving sculptural installation during the exhibition and will ultimately be donated to the shelter through Women Entrepreneurs of Southern Oregon (WESO).